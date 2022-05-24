Police: Second Grader Brings Gun To Sacramento SchoolA gun and loaded magazine were found inside the desk of a second-grade student at a south Sacramento elementary school, a district spokesperson said Tuesday.

High Schooler In Roseville Had List Of Students They Wanted To Harm, Police SayOfficers who were investigating a report of a gun brought onto a Roseville high school arrested a student after finding a list of names in the student's backpack with a reference to wanting to harm those individuals, authorities said Tuesday.

Experts Talk California's Probably Monkeypox caseThe smallpox vaccine, which works to protect against monkeypox, is being delivered to public health authorities.

Are You Getting What You Paid For At The Pump?As gas prices continue to ratchet up, many of us are finding ourselves impacted by the rising costs. So the Call Kurtis team wanted to know, are people getting every last drop of gas they pay for?

A Look At Timeline For Opening Of New Zoo In Elk GroveWe're getting our first look at the timeline for opening a new zoo in Elk Grove.

