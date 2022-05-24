ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers who were investigating a report of a gun brought onto a Roseville high school arrested a student after finding a list of names in the student’s backpack with a reference to wanting to harm those individuals, authorities said Tuesday.
The Roseville Police Department said the names belonged to other students and their parents have all been contacted after the list was found.
The student who was arrested was booked into juvenile hall on charges of making criminal threats.
Roseville police said they received a report on Saturday of a Westpark High School student who had previously brought a gun onto campus and identified students they wanted to harm.
Officers contacted the student and their parents at their home where the student handed over two replica firearms. The search of the student's backpack happened on Monday after additional evidence led officers to question the student again.
The student’s parents have remained cooperative with investigators and Roseville police said they believe there is no active or ongoing threat to the campus or its students.