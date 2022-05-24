SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County public health officials say they are investigating a probable travel-related case of the monkeypox virus.
The likely case – which would be California's first – was announced by public health officials on Tuesday.
“This case appears to be related to recent travel to Europe,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer, in a statement.
Dr. Kasirye noted that the risk to the general public is “extremely low.”
Health officials in Europe have been raising the alarm about an outbreak of the rare disease in recent weeks. More than 90 cases across a dozen countries have been recorded so far – including the U.K., Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, Australia and the US.
Only one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the US, a person in Boston. However, other suspected cases have been recorded in Florida and New York.
While confirmation testing from both the CDC as well as the California Department of Public Health is pending, Sacramento County officials say symptoms and their preliminary testing lead them to believe that the monkeypox confirmation is likely for their case.
People suffering from monkeypox will show distinctive rashes and lesions. It can be spread through close contact with someone infected. Other common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Health officials say the incubation period can range from 5-21 days, with the illness typically lasting for 2-4 weeks.
Public health officials in Sacramento will be talking about the likely monkeypox case in a press conference set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.