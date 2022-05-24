Bicyclist Hit And Killed By Garbage Truck In South SacramentoDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3wPFoBr The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

8 minutes ago

Fire Rips Through Turlock Home, Displaces FamilyDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3lDXkbM A family was displaced after an early morning fire tore through a house in Turlock, officials said Monday. The scene was along Davis Street. The Turlock Fire Department said reports of the house fire first came in just before 7:30 a.m.

21 minutes ago

Sacramento Nursing Home Workers March, Rally For Better Pay, And MoreDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3PDvKcl Today, hundreds of nursing home workers will march and rally on the capitol mall for solutions to issues impacting their work.

45 minutes ago

Destructive Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer Moth Found In Napa CountyDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3wAlWbA Vineyards in Napa County are on alert for a moth that can damage or destroy grapevines. The moth is called the Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer and the name is an indication that it means business.

1 hour ago

Shooting Investigation Continues In Citrus HeightsAt this time, details remain very limited.

6 hours ago