SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Today, hundreds of nursing home workers will march and rally on the capitol mall for solutions to issues impacting their work.
The workers are demanding solutions to low wages and staffing levels.
The rally is part of a statewide day of action, hoping to bring change to the nursing home industry.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. in West Sacramento, and the rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. at capitol mall.
Nursing home workers will also be rallying in solidarity in Los Angeles and Anaheim.