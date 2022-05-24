SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento.
The ticket was bought last November at Lichine's Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive.
Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize.
If the prize is not claimed, the money will go to public schools in California.