CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Lottery, Powerball, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento.

The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive.

READ MORE: 14 Children, 1 Teacher Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School

Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

READ MORE: Stockton High School Wins Private Concert From The Chainsmokers, Appearance By Charli D’Amelio

The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Citrus Heights Shooting

If the prize is not claimed, the money will go to public schools in California.