SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately criticized Republicans after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas killed at least 14 students and one teacher on Tuesday.

“Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it,” Newsom tweeted. “Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.”

Newsom’s comments came quickly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the death toll in Tuesday’s incident.

Citing California’s efforts to implement “commonsense gun safety laws,” Newsom highlighted statistics that showed the state cutting its gun death rate in half since the 1980s.

“This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice,” Newsom tweeted.

Newsom and California’s progressive policies are frequent targets of rightwing politicians.

Other California politicians also reacted to the Texas shooting with immediate critiques on the lack of progress on gun control.

“Another day, another mass shooting, and more silence from the gun lobby and Republicans who refuse to allow any gun safety reforms to occur,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement.

The suspect in the Texas school shooting, an 18-year-old male, was believed killed by responding law enforcement officers, Abbott said.