WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after officers in Woodland say they found him with a “ghost” gun – and parts to allegedly make even more untraced firearms.
Woodland police say, early Tuesday morning, officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle near Hays Lane and County Road 102. Kevin Johnson, a 55-year-old Sacramento resident, was inside the car.
Officers say they noticed a handgun tucked under Johnson’s leg when they contacted him.
Police arrested Johnson and he is now facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, and a probation violation.