SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a newly released report, the National Transportation and Safety Board blamed a 2019 Sacramento Regional Transit crash on weak administration controls.
Twenty-seven people were on the train when it crashed into a stopped maintenance train in August 2019.
Federal investigators say that the transportation supervisor acted as both the controller and the dispatcher and didn’t follow procedures when he allowed the test train onto the track.
Sacramento RT says that the cost of damage was more than $240,000.