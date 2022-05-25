AUBURN (CBS13) — A man reported missing in Auburn was found dead near the Gold Country Fairgrounds, police said Wednesday.
Concerned family members reported Michael Kuninobu missing Tuesday when they became unable to reach him on his cell phone.
The Auburn Police Department said officers responded to the report at approximately 3:42 p.m. Initial information led investigators to believe he could have left his home as early as 8:30 a.m., which is around the same time he was seen at Auburn Leaf and Bean on Lincoln Way.
Police said he was last seen in a local neighborhood and was believed to be on foot. After hours of searching, Kuninobu's body was found at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday just east of the eastern property line for the fairgrounds.
Investigators said there is no indication of foul play but a thorough investigation will be completed.