Lunch Break: Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.

1 hour ago

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side MarketDetectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year.

1 hour ago

Sacramento Mid-day Weather Forecast: May. 29, 2022Here's how the next seven days of weather will look.

2 hours ago

Heat Safety: Why Leaving A Child Or Pet In A Car Can Be A Deadly MistakeDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3GnjaKa While it's no secret that leaving a pet or child in a hot car can be dangerous, CBS13 Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey explains precisely why you should look before you lock. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and 50 degrees in an hour- even if the temperature outside is only 70 degrees.

2 hours ago

UC Davis Researchers Using AI To Detect LeptospirosisResearchers at UC Davis are using artificial intelligence to detect a life-threatening bacterial disease in dogs called Leptospirosis.

7 hours ago