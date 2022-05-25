CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Highway 50, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fatal crash was causing traffic delays on Highway 50 in West Sacramento Wednesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at Jefferson Boulevard. Traffic was able to pass around the scene through one open lane.

(credit: Caltrans)

Caltrans cameras law enforcement and a fire truck on the scene. It appears a big rig and at least one other vehicle may have been involved.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved.

This is a developing story.