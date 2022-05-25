WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fatal crash was causing traffic delays on Highway 50 in West Sacramento Wednesday evening.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at Jefferson Boulevard. Traffic was able to pass around the scene through one open lane.READ MORE: Indoor Masks May Soon Be Mandatory Again At Sacramento Schools
READ MORE: Getting Answers: How Do You Talk To Kids About Tragedies Like The Texas School Shooting?
Caltrans cameras law enforcement and a fire truck on the scene. It appears a big rig and at least one other vehicle may have been involved.
At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved.MORE NEWS: Metro Fire Urges People Planning To Visit The River This Memorial Day Weekend To Be Careful
This is a developing story.