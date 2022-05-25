CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
PLEASANT GROVE (CBS13) – Dozens of animals have been rescued and two people are under arrest after a raid of a property in Pleasant Grove this week.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with animal services and code enforcement agents, served a search and seizure warrant at a 3400 block of Sankey Road property on Tuesday.

A total of 63 animals – including 39 dogs, 13 horses, 7 cats, and 4 exotic birds – were seized.

Deputies say the raid came after several attempts to address issues at the property.

Two Pleasant Grove residents were arrested after the warrant was served: 51-old Chad Damon Dunivan and 50-year-old Lynette Kim Countryman-Duivan. Both are facing several felony charges, including animal abuse.

The animals are now in the care of the Sutter Animal Services Authority.

Investigators say more criminal charges are possible.

