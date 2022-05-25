SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately criticized Republicans after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas killed at least 19 students and two adults on Tuesday.

“Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it,” Newsom tweeted. “Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.”

Newsom’s comments came quickly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the initial death toll of 14 students and one teacher in Tuesday’s incident. Late Tuesday evening, Texas authorities upped the death toll to 21, according to reports, though, it was not clear if that number included the alleged gunman.

Citing California’s efforts to implement “commonsense gun safety laws,” Newsom highlighted statistics that showed the state cutting its gun death rate in half since the 1980s.

“This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice,” Newsom tweeted.

Newsom and California’s progressive policies are frequent targets of right-wing politicians.

Other California politicians also reacted to the Texas shooting with immediate critiques on the lack of progress on gun control.

“Another day, another mass shooting, and more silence from the gun lobby and Republicans who refuse to allow any gun safety reforms to occur,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement saying “America must reckon with the sickness of gun violence.” See his full statement below.

“I am heartbroken for the families that will never see their children again. What should have been a normal school day has been darkened by another horrific act of violence. We cannot accept this as normal even in the constancy of these preventable tragedies. Newtown. Parkland. And now, Uvalde. My prayers and love go out to the victim’s families. America must reckon with the sickness of gun violence. The status quo will only result in more death.”

Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and called on lawmakers to enforce tougher gun control laws.

The suspect in the Texas school shooting, who authorities identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was believed killed by responding law enforcement officers, Abbott said. Investigators say Ramos shot his grandmother leading up to the school shooting.

Investigators say the suspect acted alone but the motive remains under investigation.

The Sacramento City Unified School District sent out a message to families following the tragic shooting:

“We will not only honor and remember the victims from today, but dedicate ourselves to learn from tragedies that have befallen schools like Robb Elementary so that we know that we are doing everything in our power to keep our schools, staff, and students as safe as possible. As you hug your child tighter tonight, we encourage you to remind them that when they see a threat or a potentially dangerous situation, they must tell a trusted member of their school community.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom and other California politicians will be announcing a new effort to “expedite” legislation related to trying to curb gun violence. A 1 p.m. press conference has been scheduled.