TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man is in custody accused of sending and receiving child pornography online, authorities said Wednesday.
Timothy Ryan Burnham, 44, was arrested at his Mountain Springs Drive home and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. He faces felony charges of possession of child porn and sending or receiving obscene matter depicting minors, the Turlock Police Department said.
Turlock police said detectives on Wednesday investigated a tip they received back in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was obtained so investigators could gather information and identify the person behind the online account who was sending and receiving the illicit materials.
Burnham could face additional charges depending on what investigators find on his electronic devices that were recovered from his home.