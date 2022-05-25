DAVIS (CBS13) — Researchers at UC Davis are using artificial intelligence to detect a life-threatening bacterial disease in dogs called Leptospirosis.
Researchers say their AI model accurately diagnoses the disease in dogs in less than two weeks, compared to traditional testing.
They later tested it a new group of dogs and correctly identified nine dogs that were infected.
By predicting the disease earlier, researchers say doctors and pet owners can better understand the course of the disease and its outcome.
Leptospirosis often causes fever, shivering, muscle tenderness, and other changes in habit for dogs that are infected, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Exposure to rivers, lakes or streams are the most common risk factors.