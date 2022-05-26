AUBURN (CBS13) — A person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn.

During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy was not hit but the male involved in the domestic disturbance was shot. His condition is unknown.

When asked what the protocol is for off-duty deputies responding to any kind of call, the sheriff’s office said deputies are deputies 24/7.

Neighbors on Griffin Way were shocked by the violence.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, a girl screaming, somebody crying,” Patrick Flaherty said.

Running out of his house to help, Flaherty turned the corner toward his neighbor’s home on Griffin Way. What he saw next was shocking.

“Somebody got shot and was lying in the driveway. He wasn’t moving,” Flaherty said.

Placer County Sheriff’s say Thursday morning, a domestic violence incident took place near Auburn.

The call went out over police radio, reaching an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy, who responded on his own.

“The deputy responded and made contact with the subject. At some point during that contact, there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Angela Massalum, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“I probably heard seven or eight gunshots,” Flaherty said.

The subject involved was shot and taken to a nearby hospital – the deputy was not hit – now agencies are investigating.

“We have plenty of detectives and personnel from the DA’s office combing through the scene and investigating the chain of events that happened,” Massalum said.

The shootout was shocking to long-time neighbors like Flaherty who’s lived on Griffin Way for 20 years.

“It doesn’t happen in here, so it’s kind of a surprise especially to see all the sheriffs in here,” Flaherty said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said several people were detained after the shootout was over, we still don’t know who those people were or why they were taken into custody