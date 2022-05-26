FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Firefighters worked a house fire on Chapparal Drive in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Fairfield Fire Department said a fire that started in the garage had spread to the attic of the home.
The fire in the garage was put out but crews were still working on extinguishing the flames that spread.
Multiple units were called to the scene, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.