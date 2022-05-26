SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A report of a weapon on the Grant Union High School campus turned out to be an airsoft gun, authorities say.
The Twin Rivers Unified School District says the campus went on a precautionary lockdown on Thursday after a student reported to school officials what they thought was someone with a gun.
School officials say police services were able to detain the student.
That student is now being accused of discharging the airsoft gun on campus.
"Weapons of any kind are never allowed on school campuses, and there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon," the district said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation.