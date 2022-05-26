CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:House Fire, North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire.

On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands.

READ MORE: 'It Almost Seemed Impossible': Pair Of Donkeys Rescue From Island In Mariposa County

The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911.

When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home.

READ MORE: Republic Win Over Earthquakes At US Open Cup Match Gives New Hope To MLS Dream

Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE NEWS: Missing Auburn Man Found Dead Near Gold Country Fairgrounds

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js