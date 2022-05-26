NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire.
On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands.READ MORE: 'It Almost Seemed Impossible': Pair Of Donkeys Rescue From Island In Mariposa County
The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911.
When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home.READ MORE: Republic Win Over Earthquakes At US Open Cup Match Gives New Hope To MLS Dream
Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
1 patient treated and released for smoke inhalation. The home didn’t have working smoke detectors, fortunately homeowners made it out safely. As a safety reminder- Please ensure your smoke detectors are operational monthly, or install smoke detectors if your home is not equipped. pic.twitter.com/Za6NoaIbHh
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 26, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
MORE NEWS: Missing Auburn Man Found Dead Near Gold Country Fairgrounds
Metro Fire crews are onscene of a working house fire in North Highlands. Crews arrived to heavy fire from the garage, threatening the home next door. Crews initiated fire attack and saved the inside of the home and the exposure. 2 persons displaced, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/9jSwsplIjO
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 26, 2022