'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta, 67, Has DiedActor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," has died, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen. He was 67 years old. Allen confirmed the actor's death to CBS News on Thursday, saying that Liotta died in his sleep. The actor had been in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," alongside actors Eric Dane and Odeya Rush, according to Deadline.

39 minutes ago

Metro Fire Urges People Planning To Visit The River This Memorial Day Weekend To Be CarefulMetro Fire of Sacramento ​is urging people to be careful if they’re planning to hit the river for Memorial Day weekend.

2 hours ago

Deadly Crash In South SacramentoOfficers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

New COVID Test To Treat Site Opening In TracySan Joaquin County plans to ramp-up testing as it deals with a surge in cases.

5 hours ago

New Rule Says That Sacramento Property Owners Will Be Fined For Illegal FireworksDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/3PHktYp Property owners in Sacramento County could be fined for the use of illegal fireworks even if they are not the ones using them.

5 hours ago