AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an law enforcement officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
According to a news release, the shooting happened in the area of Griffin Way in Auburn.
Deputies are not looking for any suspects and will share more information when they can.
No officers were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office says.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.