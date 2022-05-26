UC Davis Researchers Say We May Be Focusing On Wrong Problem Between Gun Control And Mental Health ReformAnger over inaction is now boiling over on gun violence and people are clashing over what needs reform: mental health or gun control?

Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Ban Declawing Of Cats In Most Cases In CaliforniaCalifornia lawmakers could soon ban the declawing of cats solely for the convenience of humans, advancing a bill on Thursday to halt what animal rights activists say is a painful procedure used primarily to prevent torn furniture and scratched skin.

Winning Lottery ticket Remains UnclaimedThe person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday's deadline.

UC Davis Student Killed In Campus Crash With Garbage Truck IdentifiedFreshman Tris Yasay, 19, was identified as the student killed while riding through the intersection of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive.

Witness Details Scene Of Deputy's Gunfight With Suspect Near AuburnA person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff's deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn.

