SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Two Rivers bike trail Thursday morning.
Fire crews arrived in an area north of Richards Boulevard and began to attack the fire, which firefighters say could have been aided by the breezy wind.
The fire was put out quickly, but they are staying on the scene to put out any additional hot spots.
No injuries were reported.