'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta, 67, Has DiedActor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," has died, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen. He was 67 years old. Allen confirmed the actor's death to CBS News on Thursday, saying that Liotta died in his sleep. The actor had been in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," alongside actors Eric Dane and Odeya Rush, according to Deadline.

3 hours ago