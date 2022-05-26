SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.READ MORE: Kevin Spacey Charged In UK with 4 counts of Sexual Assault
Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green.READ MORE: As COVID Cases Spike, San Joaquin County Opening New Test To Treat Center In Tracy
A woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Officers say the driver of the pickup tried to run away but was detained by bystanders.MORE NEWS: New Rule Says That Sacramento Property Owners Will Be Fined For Illegal Fireworks
CHP is still investigating the incident.