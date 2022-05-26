TRACY (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an online threat of a Tracy school shooting, police said Thursday.
The Tracy Police Department said they received a tip from the FBI about the threat shortly before 3:30 a.m. The bureau reported a social media post that included a threat of harm and a photo of a specific school within the Tracy Unified School District, police said.
Investigators spoke with the teen and his parents at their Tracy home. The teen reportedly admitted to making the threat but said he had no plans to carry out the threat.
The 16-year-old was also found to not be a student within Tracy Unified.
Tracy police said he turned over a realistic-looking BB gun that his parents were unaware of. No other weapons were found during a search of the home.
“Let us be perfectly clear, making criminal threats to harm others has no place in a civilized society. We will not tolerate it in our community and will use the full weight of the justice system to bring those responsible to justice. The loss of life is not a joking matter,” Tracy Police Sgt. Mario Ysit said.
The teen was in custody on a charge of making criminal threats against a school.
The arrest comes just two days after a Texas elementary school shooting left 21 dead, including 19 children. That same day, a gun and ammo were found in a second grader’s desk at a south Sacramento school.