Truck Driver Crashes, Leaves Scene, Leaving ID And Tablet, Returns To Scene, Police Call Him Out On Facebook#AuburnPolice #DUIdriver Details here: https://cbsloc.al/3yZkFwp The Auburn Police Department took to Facebook to call out a man who crashed a utility vehicle and left the scene, leaving his ID and tablet.

15 minutes ago

California Sen. Alex Padilla Introduces New Bill To Have Government Pay Larger Cost to Fight WildfiresCalifornia Senator Alex Padilla has introduced a new bill that would have the federal government pay a larger portion of the cost to fight wildfires.

1 hour ago

Department Of Fish And Wildlife's "Trap, Tag, Haze" Program Sabotaged By Angry Tahoe Community Members#TahoeBear #LakeTahoe Details here: https://cbsloc.al/38LQw9f Researchers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's "Trap, Tag, Haze" program say they're being harassed by community members.

1 hour ago

25,000 Pounds Of Lake Tahoe Trash To Be Turned Into Eagle Sculpture#BaldEagle #LakeTahoe #EndangeredSpecies Details here: https://cbsloc.al/3NDuwMf 25,000 pounds of trash pulled from the water in Lake Tahoe is now being transformed into an eagle sculpture. The group behind the cleanup, the Clean Up The Lake team, voted to create of sculpture of the litter in the form of a bald eagle holding the Lahontan cutthroat trout. This species has been listed as "threatened" under the Federal Endangered Species Act since 1975.

2 hours ago

Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Ban Declawing Of Cats In Most Cases In CaliforniaCalifornia lawmakers could soon ban the declawing of cats solely for the convenience of humans, advancing a bill on Thursday to halt what animal rights activists say is a painful procedure used primarily to prevent torn furniture and scratched skin.

8 hours ago