TURLOCK (CBS13) — A handgun found in a trash can near a Turlock elementary school was put there by a minor who burglarized a high school office just down the street, police said Friday.
The Turlock Police Department said it received a burglary alarm just before 3:30 a.m. from Turlock Junior High School on North Walnut Road. The minor allegedly was found burglarizing the office and immediately taken into custody.
Just after 6:30 a.m., a custodian found a backpack-style purse with a handgun outside Walnut Elementary School, which is located a block away from the high school, the Turlock Unified School District said in a letter to parents Friday morning.
The contents of the bag led investigators to a business that provided surveillance video that recorded the burglary suspect carrying the backpack-style purse that contained the gun. Turlock police said the gun is believed to have been stolen from a nearby home.
The minor was booked into juvenile hall and faces a burglary charge.