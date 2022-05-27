CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A major crash is blocking Highway 12 in the Sacramento River Delta on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved. California Highway Patrol says major injuries have been reported.

Traffic is now backing up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River. Drivers should expect long delays on both east and westbound.