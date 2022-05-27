SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A major crash is blocking Highway 12 in the Sacramento River Delta on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road.
#TrafficAlert update for SR-12 Jackson Slough Rd multi-vehicle crash in the Delta area: Major traffic jam from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River. Traffic backing up south of the SR-12/SR 160 junction. Expect long delays. Use alternate routes. @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/e5bAMwPwb7
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 27, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved. California Highway Patrol says major injuries have been reported.
Traffic is now backing up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River. Drivers should expect long delays on both east and westbound.