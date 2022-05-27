ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Placer County CEO who was behind the wheel in a collision that killed a Natomas high school student in Rocklin has been put on paid leave.
A county spokesperson sent out a short statement late Friday afternoon saying the board of supervisors has Todd Leopold on leave effective as of May 27, but did not say exactly why.

On May 12, the Rocklin Police Department closed the investigation into the collision and said no charges would be filed against the driver in the March 19 collision.
Leopold made headlines after he acknowledged the next day that he was the driver who fatally struck 18-year-old Anthony Williams near Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive.
It’s unclear if that has anything to do with Leopold being put on paid leave. For the time being, Jane Christenson will serve as Acting Placer County CEO.