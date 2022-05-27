SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler To Skip National Anthem Before Games Following Texas School MassacreSan Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler will no longer come out for the national anthem before the start of each game following the massacre of schoolchildren and the bungled police response in Uvalde, Texas.

Golden State Warriors Beat Luka Dončić Led Mavericks, Reach Sixth NBA Finals In Eight YearsOn Thursday, the Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, a feat only three previous teams have ever achieved.

Rangers Score 3 In 9th Off A's Bullpen, Win 4-1Adolis García doubled in pinch-runner Eli White in the top of the ninth inning, Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run homer, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Thursday night.

Republic Win Over Earthquakes At US Open Cup Match Gives New Hope To MLS DreamThe Sacramento Republic FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in a matchup the team’s owner believes could attract new MLS investors.