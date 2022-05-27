SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to a city representative, Gary Loesch is no longer an employee with the city of Sacramento.
Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein has been appointed as the Interim Fire Chief while the city nationally recruits for the position.
The reason for Loesch no longer being an employee was not given.
Media and Communications Manager Tim Swanson had this to say when we reached out for clarification
"The City does not comment on individual personnel matters. However, I can confirm that Gary Loesch is no longer an employee of the City of Sacramento. Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein has been appointed as Interim Fire Chief while the City conducts a national recruitment in the coming months."
Loesch was sworn in back on Oct. 2, 2018. He took over for Chief Walt W. White, who served from 2014-2018.