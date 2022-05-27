STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police on Friday released video of a March shooting where officers shot and injured a 19-year-old man.
The chaotic scene happened on March 12 as two officers responded to a disturbance call on East Bianchi Road. The officers heard multiple gunshots and believed they were being shot at by someone in or near a black Chrysler.READ MORE: Live Q&A In The 'Danger Zone' With Tony Lopez On Real-Life Top Gun Academy
Both officers opened fire.
In the video, it looks like one officer was walking a child up a flight of stairs seconds before the shooting started. Other people outside the home can be heard screaming.READ MORE: Napa Man Pleads Guilty In Plot To Firebomb Democratic HQ In Sacramento
No officers were hurt.
Investigators later found 19-year-old Sam Barlow nearby with gunshot wounds. Stockton police say he had a loaded gun magazine on him and they found a loaded rifle inside his car.MORE NEWS: Vyvianna Quinonez Gets 15 months In Prison For Punching Attendant On Southwest Flight From Sacramento
Barlow did survive.