Inside The Real Top Gun Training SchoolBefore the stars of "Top Gun: Maverick" flew onto the big screen, they spent a month and a half flying and training at the elite TOPGUN naval facility in Fallon, Nevada. Simply stepping onto the tarmac at U.S. Naval Air Station Fallon makes it easy to embellish the experience knowing it's a place unlike any other.

Woman Gets 15 months In Prison For Punching Attendant On Southwest Flight From SacramentoA California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face, breaking her teeth, during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

District Fails To Identify Those Responsible For Racist Acts Directed At West Campus Vice PrincipleSacramento City Unified said Friday it completed its investigation into racist graffiti at West Campus High School and could not identify the person responsible for the incident which was one of many targeted acts Vice Principal Dr. Elysse Versher cited in her resignation letter.

Maintaining Your Vehicle Is Important In Fire PreventionAs wildfire season approaches Cal Fire is requesting neighbors to do their part to prevent fires, but maintaining your vehicle could be just as important in fire prevention.

Low Water Levels In Lake Tahoe Due To DroughtThe low water levels in Lake Tahoe due to the drought have caused some problems for boat goers.

