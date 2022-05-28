SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After experiencing minor symptoms, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 this Saturday morning, said the Governor’s Office in a press release.
Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2, and until he tests negative. Until then, he will continue to work remotely in accordance with local and state health guidelines.
The Governor will test before leaving isolation, as laid out in California's SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment.
The Governor has also been given a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19 and will begin his 5-day treatment regimen right now.
Governor Newsom has been immunized and has had two booster doses, the most recent of which was on May 18.