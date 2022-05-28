NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
The fire was located on Lynhurst Way.
A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze.
The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed.
Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.