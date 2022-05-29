RENO (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon fire crews knocked down a structure fire on Virginia Foothills Drive near Reno, said the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
The fire impacted one residential home and a garage on a second home.
Seven fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported except for the death of two cats.
The fire was started on accident by an outdoor cooking fire.