DEVELOPING:One person has been shot at Fiesta Days in Vacaville
CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Pet Death, Reno News, structure fire

RENO (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon fire crews knocked down a structure fire on Virginia Foothills Drive near Reno, said the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

The fire impacted one residential home and a garage on a second home.

READ MORE: Hepatitis A Outbreak In Strawberries, According To FDA

Seven fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.

READ MORE: Firefighters Contain Fire At Modesto Junkyard

No injuries were reported except for the death of two cats.

MORE NEWS: One Person Shot At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

The fire was started on accident by an outdoor cooking fire.