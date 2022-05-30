COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is underway in the Sacramento River near the community of Colusa after a possible drowning over the weekend.
The Colusa County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday evening, they got a report about someone going under the water just east of Levee Park.
Witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn't wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river.
A search of the river was done by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office boating safety unit Sunday night, but no victim was found. Search efforts resumed Monday morning.
No other details about the possible victim, including their name, have been released at this point in the investigation.