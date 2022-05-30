CALIFORNIA (CBS13) — According to the FDA, an investigation is currently underway into an outbreak of Hepatitis A in strawberries in several U.S. states and Canada.
The outbreak is linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB purchased between March 5 and April 25, 2022.READ MORE: Grass Valley, Truckee Sears Hometown Stores To Close; Liquidation Sales Underway
Those who purchased any of these brands between the dates listed above should not eat them, even if frozen.
The products were sold at Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprout’s Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.READ MORE: 1 Person Dead, 2 Young Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island
Officials advise people to throw away any strawberries purchased between the above dates if unsure of where they were bought.
There have been reports of customers becoming ill in California, Minnesota, and Canada anywhere from March 28 to April 30, 2022.MORE NEWS: Stockton Remembers Marine Corps. Veteran Bill Wright, Who Lived To Be 106
Due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing, more information may come to light as to additional products that were contaminated. So, customers are advised to keep an eye out.