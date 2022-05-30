STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton community celebrated the life of a late retired Marine over Memorial Day weekend.
Major Bill Wright was the nation’s longest-living Marine Corps. veteran when he passed away earlier this year at 106.READ MORE: Grass Valley, Truckee Sears Hometown Stores To Close; Liquidation Sales Underway
The decorated World War II and Korean War vet was loved by many – and even became a local celebrity.READ MORE: 1 Person Dead, 2 Young Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island
“When people say what is your, what is your secret to long life, he said ‘Just keep breathing, just keep breathing,’” said Alice White, his daughter. “I wish they’d make more men like him … but he’s my dad, so I can say that.”
After retiring from the Marines, Wright became a Huntington Beach police officer.MORE NEWS: Best Friend Remembers UC Davis Student Tris Yasay, Who Was Struck And Killed Biking To Class
He moved to Stockton in his eighties.