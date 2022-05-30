GOLD RIVER (CBS13) – Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start of summer.

Amid an ongoing drought, water levels at area lakes have remained meager in recent years. However, some people are noticing a bright spot this year.

For a while, people said it was not uncommon to be able to walk far on Folsom’s lake bed but water levels have continued to rise in recent weeks.

Anchored Eats is like a floating food truck. At Folsom Lake, this is the first time the snack bar has touched water since opening in 2021.

“Last year, we were on Lake Natoma because the water was too low so we were in the parking lot,” said co-owner Rebecca Shields.

Last Memorial Day weekend, Folsom Lake also saw low water levels at 37 percent of total capacity. In 2022, it’s currently at 88 percent.

But to stay afloat, the eatery needed more than water. It also had to slightly raise its prices because of inflation.

The holiday weekend is also revealing how Californians are dealing with crippling gas prices and inflation.

At more than $6 for regular unleaded gas, the pump is certainly hurting Californian’s wallets whether on land or water.

“It’s expensive so we all share the cost and that brings down the price a little bit and makes it affordable,” said boater Brian Travis of Orangevale.

AAA reports rising prices are not deterring Memorial Day travels.

At Nimbus Flat, veteran Steven Kham is one of 39 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. He’s in town to visit family.

“I also want to enjoy the lake with the kids,” Kham said.

For some families, upholding traditions outweighs any bill at the pump or store.