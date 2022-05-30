SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and at least two young children hurt Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol says, late Sunday night, they responded to the crash near Highway 160 and Sherman Island.READ MORE: Grass Valley, Truckee Sears Hometown Stores To Close; Liquidation Sales Underway
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Two children were also critically injured in the crash.READ MORE: Stockton Remembers Marine Corps. Veteran Bill Wright, Who Lived To Be 106
Both children were flown to area hospitals, one to Children’s Hospital in Oakland and the other to the UC Davis Medical Center.
No details about the person killed in the crash have been released at this point.MORE NEWS: Best Friend Remembers UC Davis Student Tris Yasay, Who Was Struck And Killed Biking To Class
Exactly what led up to the crash is still being investigated.