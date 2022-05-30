VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover.

A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night.

“There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video.

Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running.

“There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.”

Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide behind a tent. Love tackled him.

“Obviously, I’m concerned about him still having the firearm on him,” Cpl. Love said. “So my first consideration is controlling his hands so he can’t get to his firearm.”

The alleged gunman, now identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres Bernal of Fairfield, is facing an attempted homicide charge. Police believe the shooting was targeted and isolated. His alleged victim was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

“I had a family member hiding under one of the big trailers because they didn’t know where to go,” Vacaville resident Gaby Cuevas said.

“You know, it’s in your head. You think about it. It happens,” Vacaville resident Frank Ibarra said. “It’s happening everywhere.”

Vacaville police increased its presence on the final day of the festival.

As families tried to overcome another case of gun violence, this one led an off-duty officer to follow instincts and take action.

“The community needs to know that we can keep them safe,” Cpl. Love said.

The suspect in this case is in custody in Solano County jail. He is set to face a judge on Wednesday.