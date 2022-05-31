FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Fairfield Police Department on Tuesday said a bear has been spotted wandering around the west side of Fairfield.
There have been multiple sightings of the bear near Hilborn and Martin roads.
Police caution against approaching the bear or chasing it.
"Please be bear aware, but also let the bear be a bear. It is a wild animal and will likely wander back up into the hills.
Animal Control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified of the sightings,
There have been multiple bear sightings just this month in Fairfield, neighboring Vacaville and nearby Winters.
In mid-May, a black bear was spotted roaming through neighborhoods near Woodcreek Park.
Within the first week of May, there were at least two separate days where a bear was spotted in Vacaville and one day where a bear was spotted in Winters. Authorities could not confirm whether or not the same bear was at the center of the sightings.