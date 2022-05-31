SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters were battling a large fire at a pallet yard Tuesday night.
Just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was burning along the 6200 block of Ramona Avenue, southwest of the Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard.
Incident info: large commercial fire in a pallet yard on the 6200 Block of Ramona Ave. pic.twitter.com/u01OPwlt3V
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 1, 2022
Additional units were called to assist with the firefight.
This is a developing story.