CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters were battling a large fire at a pallet yard Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was burning along the 6200 block of Ramona Avenue, southwest of the Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard.

Additional units were called to assist with the firefight.

This is a developing story.