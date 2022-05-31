ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — One person was killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue.
Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries.
The two-vehicle collision led to downed power lines in the area.
Hazel Avenue was expected to be closed down for an extended period of time while investigators process the scene.