By CBS13 Staff
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — One person was killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue.

Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries.

The two-vehicle collision led to downed power lines in the area.

Hazel Avenue was expected to be closed down for an extended period of time while investigators process the scene.