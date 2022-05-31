SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews put out a house fire in the South Natomas area Tuesday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department said just before 3:30 p.m. that the fire was burning along the 3100 block of Northview Drive. By 4 p.m., the flames were knocked down.
Flames were going through the roof and there was a building exposure to the rear, officials said.
The fire department reported major damage to the home. A neighboring home sustained exterior damage.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.