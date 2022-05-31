DIXON (CBS13) – A vegetation fire burning in the Dixon area is being driven by winds.
The four-alarm fire started around midday in the area of Hay Road and State Road 113 in Dixon. A large plume of white smoke could be seen coming from the fire.
A Solano County Sheriff's Office public information officer says the wind-driven fire is moving towards State Road 113. There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.
No structures are being threatened and people are being urged to avoid the area, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services says.
This is a developing story.