ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A national shortage of lifeguards can soon affect your summer vacation plans.

Staffing shortages have hit every corner of the country, but camps and pools, even some locally, are bracing and getting ahead before the summer comes.

“It’s not just affecting us from COVID. Prior to the pandemic, we were still having trouble recruiting enough people every year,” said Will Neville, Elk Grove Aquatics Center supervisor.

This year, Neville decided to be proactive.

“We’ve been visiting a lot of the schools in the area, doing a lot of outreach in the community, getting the word out as much as possible, and we’ve seen a really good reception to that,” he said.

And it’s paid off. Neville said Elk Grove is between 75-80% fully staffed with lifeguards, which doesn’t go unnoticed.

“They’ve had two on both ends the whole time we’ve been here and they’re in pairs always, so [I’m] super confident that we’re super well covered,” parent Tessa Morales said.

“I just feel comfortable because there’s obviously floats and there’s lifeguards everywhere you go,” said Manveer Singh, who visited the aquatics center.

Even with COVID numbers on the rise, Neville feels confident in camp participation and the availability of his staff.

“I can definitely tell the energy is different this year,” he said. “Everyone’s really wanting to get into a more normal-looking summer.”

Elk Grove Aquatics already has some camps fully booked but others are wide open for those looking to enjoy the summer.