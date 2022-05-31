CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:East Sacramento News

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento.

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd, right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Milpitas Hang-Gliding Crash

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

65th Street is blocked as fire crews attempt to put out this warehouse-centered fire.

READ MORE: Californians To Rally At Capitol For Water Affordability

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

MORE NEWS: Woodland Police Make Arrest For Arson Library Fire

 