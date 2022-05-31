EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire next to a business in East Sacramento.
Early Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 65th Street and Folsom Blvd, right by Sacramento Rug Works, near Sacramento State University.
READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Milpitas Hang-Gliding Crash
Incident info: 2-alarm fire near 65th St. and Folsom Boulevard. Large single story commercial building with heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/vCqTINtrZs
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 31, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
65th Street is blocked as fire crews attempt to put out this warehouse-centered fire.READ MORE: Californians To Rally At Capitol For Water Affordability
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Woodland Police Make Arrest For Arson Library Fire