Sacramento (CBS13) — The Sacramento Public Library will be providing free meals to kids younger than 18 this summer.
Starting June 14 and ending August 5, the meals will be distributed at 13 different locations on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The meals are being provided in partnership with the Elk Grove Unified School District and Natomas Unified School District.
Meals will be distributed at Arcade, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Martin Luther King Jr., North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, Rio Linda, Southgate, Sylvan Oaks, and Valley Hi-North Laguna.