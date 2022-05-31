RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Twin Rivers Unified outlined parts of school safety plans in place across 52 campuses with the goal of reassuring district families, law enforcement, and community members that protocol is in place in the event of an emergency or an active shooter situation.

At Rio Linda High School, 18-24 cameras will be added to an upgraded security system that can be viewed by the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department, as well as administrators on campus. The new cameras, which are currently in the process of being installed, will be state of the art.

“We’ll make our campus as safe as possible. We can’t say nothing’s going to happen, but we’ll make it as safe as possible,” said Paul Orlando, Rio Linda High School Principal.

The cameras work alongside a 7-foot rod iron fence around the perimeter of the campus, installed on every high school campus within TRUSD. At Rio Linda, the fence will be complete in a month, and run around the campus and athletic fields. The blast-door gates will typically stay closed during the school day and there will only be one gate for visitors and guests to access campus.

The layout of each campus is different, according to the TRUSD Chief of Police David Lugo. Lugo said because of the different layouts and sizes, school sites create their own safety plans for their campuses.

The rod iron fence, installed within the last month, is still new and campus administrators, according to Lugo, will determine if it is locked at all times while school is in session, or if a security guard is on standby at the front of the school.

“I can’t give you a blanket answer on that every gate gonna be locked at all times, but the majority of the gates will be locked,” Lugo said.

Inside classrooms with doors that lock from the outside with a key, they are equipped with “Lock Blok,” a device that attaches to the inside of the door and automatically locks it from the inside. Even with a key, access inside is not possible.

Another element of the TRUSD’s safety plan, K9 Bailey, trained to find firearms and contraband. The K9 is able to clear a space faster than individually checking backpacks or other spaces.